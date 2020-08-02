Lady Preacher ‘assaults’ Jesus Christ after a Failed Attempt to Raise the Dead

The story below was shared few hours ago by a Twitter user who had an interesting encounter a with a lady that assaulted Jesus Christ for not answering her after she attempted to raise the dead to show that there is power in his name. @Mykael_yuddy who shared the story online, said he was at the Isolo General hospital when the lady in red, pictured above, met with him and asked if she could share God’s word with him. He declined her offer and this led to an interesting episode.

Read his tweets below ”I really don’t know what’s wrong with religious people but the level of delusion I witnessed today is out of this world.

I was walking out of Isolo General Hospital when the lady in red approached me saying she wanted to preach the Gospel. I responded that she should take that gospel to the sick folks in the hospital who needed healing.

She insisted that she was directed by the holy spirit to preach to me, and that to prove that it was the holy Spirit who sent her, she would raise a dead body in the hospital so I would believe.

“This would be interesting” I said to myself. As we stood there, a car rolled up into the hospital carrying a dead person. She walked briskly to the car and asked if the person was dead and that people would witness the power of Jesus. I looked on in utter amazement

Well, the lady who had died was stretchered out and the lady in red began screaming, and commanding her to wake up in Jesus name. This went on for at least 50 minutes. Nothing happened.

She began crying and begging the holy spirit not to forsake her and to prove that he was with her. That went on for another 35 minutes or so. Finally, she stopped and said “sorry for your loss” to a man who I think is the lady’s husband.

As she walked out of the hospital, I could hear her saying to herself, “Jesus why didn’t you answer me?” It just goes to show how dangerous religious delusions are.”

