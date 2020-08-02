College International Entrance Scholarship At Brescia University – Canada 2020 (APPLY HERE )

The Brescia University College Canada is awarding the International Entrance funding for incoming overseas students who are willing to study for a degree program at the Institution.

The Brescia University College Canada will provide an award amount of $1500 to $3500 to the successful candidates for undergraduate study.

Application Deadline: October 31, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $1500 to $3500

Number of Awards: Unlimited

Eligibility:

Applicants must have applied for an approved course at the university.

Applicants must have TOEFL Internet-based (iBT), Paper-based (PBT), and the TWE, IELTS International, Canadian Academic English Language, Pearson Test Of English Academic, Cambridge English Exams, MELAB, and CanTEST

Applicants of the baccalaureate degree program must have a high school diploma with excellent scores.

How To Apply: To be considered for this award, students who will select to study in an approved course at Brescia University. They will be eligible to apply for this application.

