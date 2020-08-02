Check out Liverpool’s New Jersey for 2020-21 Football Season- Photo

English Premier League football club and latest champions, Liverpool has commissioned their new kit for the 2020-2021 football season.

Clothing giants Nike produced the new kit for the newly crowned champions.

Nike took over the new kit deal from previous suppliers New Balance, whose deal expired on July 31.

The Jersey will be first won in the community shield clash between Liverpool and either Chelsea or Arsenal- depending on who wins the FA cup.

