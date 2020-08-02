Actress Mercy Johnson Hints of Having More Kids : “I Haven’t Started Yet”

Nigerian Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has revealed she want more children after having four beautiful children.

The mother of four who recently gave birth to a baby girl was pictured caressing her husband, Prince Okojie while declaring her intentions to have more children as she is yet to start birthing children.

Mercy Johnson Pregnant Again: Popular Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson …

In the video, replying her friend who’s in the background probing her with questions about wanting more children, caught in a ting of ecstasy, the actress declares;

”I want one more. I never even start sef”

Recall, Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Okojie have welcomed their fourth child, a daughter. Prince Okojie announced the birth of his daughter on his Instagram page Monday evening and also revealed her name, Divine Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.

62 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)