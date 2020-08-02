72-year-old man dies aboard Air Peace flight to Abuja

A 72-year-old passenger has died aboard an Air Peace flight P47182 en route Abuja from Calabar. It was also gathered that he had been on medication and was travelling to Abuja for a medical examination when he died.

His death was confirmed by a Port Health official, who noted that the passenger had no pulse upon the plane’s arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The deceased was reportedly escorted to the airport by his daughter, and cleared by Port Health officials at the Calabar airport to fly.

71 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 2 times, 3 visits today)