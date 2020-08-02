2020 Seplat JV National Scholarship Scheme for Nigerian Students – Apply Now

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has announced the opening of applications for undergraduates in State and Federal Universities in Nigeria to qualify for its scholarship. The Seplat JV scholarship Scheme is one of Seplat’s educational Corporate Social Responsibility programmes and it is designed to promote educational development and human capacity building.

Application Deadline: 10th August 2020

2020 Seplat JV National Scholarship Scheme for Nigerian Students

Eligible Countries: Nigeria

To Be Taken At (Country): Nigeria

Type: Undergraduate

Eligible Field of Study: Only students studying any of the following courses should apply:

Accountancy

Agriculture

Architecture

Business Administration

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Engineering

Computer Science

Economics

Electrical / Electronic Engineering

Geology

Geophysics

Medicine

Law

Mass Communication

Mechanical Engineering

Metallurgical Engineering

Petroleum Engineering

Number of Scholarships: Not specified

Value of Scholarship: Fully-funded

Duration of Scholarship: From 2nd year to Final year

Eligibility:

Applicants must be in their second year of study or above.

Applicants must have at least 5 O’ level credit passes (English and Mathematics inclusive) at one sitting.

Applicants must not hold any other scholarship award

Application Process: Students in their second year and above who meet the set criteria should apply using this link https://seplatscholarship.com/apply/

