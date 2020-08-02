2020 Seplat JV National Scholarship Scheme for Nigerian Students – Apply Now
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has announced the opening of applications for undergraduates in State and Federal Universities in Nigeria to qualify for its scholarship.The Seplat JV scholarship Scheme is one of Seplat’s educational Corporate Social Responsibility programmes and it is designed to promote educational development and human capacity building.
Application Deadline: 10th August 2020
Eligible Countries: Nigeria
To Be Taken At (Country): Nigeria
Type: Undergraduate
Eligible Field of Study: Only students studying any of the following courses should apply:
Accountancy
Agriculture
Architecture
Business Administration
Chemical Engineering
Civil Engineering
Computer Engineering
Computer Science
Economics
Electrical / Electronic Engineering
Geology
Geophysics
Medicine
Law
Mass Communication
Mechanical Engineering
Metallurgical Engineering
Petroleum Engineering
Number of Scholarships: Not specified
Value of Scholarship: Fully-funded
Duration of Scholarship: From 2nd year to Final year
Eligibility:
Applicants must be in their second year of study or above.
Applicants must have at least 5 O’ level credit passes (English and Mathematics inclusive) at one sitting.
Applicants must not hold any other scholarship award
Application Process: Students in their second year and above who meet the set criteria should apply using this link https://seplatscholarship.com/apply/
