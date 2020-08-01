See 14-Year-Old Indonesian Girl who Has Six Pythons As Pets – Photo

A 14-year-old Indonesian girl has been getting a lot of attention on social media thanks to her unusual pets – six giant pythons that she loves to pet and cuddle with in her videos.

Most people would run for their life at the sight of a full-grown python, especially one that looks like it could swallow an adult human with ease, but Chalwa Ismah Kamal isn’t most people.

The 14-year-old teenager, who reportedly hails from Purworejo, Central Java, shares her home with six massive pythons and appears to have no concern for her safety when she’s around them.

Photos and videos of the Indonesian girl playing, bathing and cuddling with the giant reptiles have been going viral on TikTok and Instagram, and leaving viewers with their mouths wide open.

Not much is known about Chalwa and how she came to live with the six pythons, but she allegedly told Indonesian website Lampung77 that she has been taking care of her pet snakes since she was only 4 and feels no fear whatsoever when she is around them.

Although people regularly express their concerns for Chalwa’s safety in the thousands of comments she gets on her videos, the girl does her best to explain that her pets are not poisonous, that they are tame and that snakes in general are victims of negative stereotypes.

It’s not just Chalwa who feels completely comfortable surrounded by massive pythons; her younger brother appears in some of the viral videos as well, and he looks just as carefree. Chalwa Ismah Kamal only started uploading snake videos to Instagram late last month, but judging by the response she has been getting in such a short amount of time, she’ll probably be doing it for a long time.

