Don’t You Think Wizkid Should Start Hiring Songwriters?

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid is a Nigerian Music Star who rose to stardom after being signed to Banky W’s E.M.E. Record Label in 2009, after which he went ahead to release his first hit song titled “Holla at Your Boy” a year later; which shot him to fame.

The release of Wizkid’s “Holla at Your Boy” opened so many doors, and recognition for him, and that also made him a household name in Nigeria.

A years after his first hit song, Wizkid went ahead to release more hits which cemented his name among the Top award-winning African Artistes, became a certified hit-maker and got a fanbase which identifies themselves as Wizkid FC.

We all Loved Wizkid (we still do). We had (we always do!) so much confidence in Him, to the extent we believe he doesn’t hire nor have there been any need for him to employ a songwriter because we see him as very talented. In contrast, a lot of music-lovers believe he’s more talented than his counterpart Davido who often hires the services of songwriters.

A few years down the line, Wizkid dominated the African Music Industry, got laudable record deals, got endorsements from many respected Brands; which includes but not limited to Pepsi, M.T.N. and Glo.

Wizkid’ iconsistency started when he began to sought-after international recognition after presumably having a strong African Fan base and a firm grip on the African Audience.

Wizkid’s need to be internationally recognized and well-known led to his extended stays in Europe and America, trying hard for months to get a feature with an international artiste. At first, his quest for International recognition bore him a fruit after his record-collaboration with Drake on “One Dance” alongside British singer, Kyla.

Drake’s One Dance ft Wizkid and Kyla became the best performing song of the year on Apple Music; Topped the United States Billboard for 10 non-consecutive weeks after its release, and it was later named the “Billboard” Song of the Year, 2016. The song won so many awards, but it didn’t just stop at that, as it helped Wizkid became the first Nigerian Artiste to Chart and Top the United States Hot 100 Billboard.

After that first successful collaboration with Drake, Wizkid landed another one on “Come Closer” featuring drake which became an instant hit as well and topped music charts in Africa and beyond, the song also recorded success in many European Countries – UK, Canada, France, United States, Scotland, Netherland, Switzerland, and the list goes on and on.

Although Drake never came closer after the recording of that song by failing to appear in the Music Video, Wizkid’s “Come Closer” was an instant hit.

The songs, as mentioned earlier, helped Wizkid become an International Act, neglecting the African Audience while working hard to fit into the foreign life, European and American music-pattern.

Since Wizkid began pushing for more International Recognition, he has hardly been in Nigeria. At the same time, his closest-rival Davido completely took over the Nigerian and African Music Industry by serving the Audience straight Hit-after-hit to the extent that Wizkid’s fans even began liking his songs more since our ‘Daddy Yo’ already became a “Yo! Yo! Yo!” Artiste and nurturing an American Ascent, while paying less attention to his African grass-root without which he wouldn’t have made it to the limelight.

A lot of Wizkid’s Fans have registered their displeasure over his new Pattern, inconsistency and instability as he’s deviating from the Starboy Wizkid we know (or should I say, we knew!). Also, his fans seem not to be comfortable or even feeling the new Sound he’s coming up with. That alone is evident in his “Soundman Volume 1” 2019 E.P. Release in which only 1 Song saw the limelight and was liked by fans, the song which represented the long-known Wizkid Brand was titled “Blow ft Blaq Jerzee”.

Lately, after so many rescheduling of Album release date, Wizkid finally made it known via His Instagram Story that he’ll be releasing his fourth studio Album Tagged “Made In Lagos” on July 16th with Production credits to Sarz, Mut4y, London (Mavin Records Producer), Juls, and other producers, and collaborations with Skepta, Ella Mai, Burna Boy and a host of other top artistes.

Wizkid announce made in Lagos Album Behold, again, on July 16th, 2020 which also happened to be his birthday, Wizkid failed to release the much-anticipated “Made in Lagos” Album, but instead, he released a song from the forthcoming Album titled “Smile” featuring American Singer H.E.R.

Wizkid’s Smile ft H.E.R. didn’t go down well with the fans as it fell short of their expectations of Wizkid, and the forthcoming Album could be a flop if all or most of the Tracks sounds similar to the recently released “Smile (ft. H.E.R.)”.

Fans seem to have started associating him with ‘Inconsistency’, as just when he announced July 16th as the Album Release date, a fan with the handle @OmoIyaoG Jokinly reacted to the news on twitter as thus: “Na anything wey Wizkid give us July 16th we go take Whether na Album, Single,Track list, Album cover, Zion Picture or A tweet saying “I miss suya” we go take am”

Lol! Check out the Tweet below;

We are of the Opinion that Wizkid should immediately start bringing back his much-loved African/Nigerian tune and music-style so as not to lose his relevance in Nigeria and Africa as a whole because he’s currently riding on Past Glory, Unlike Davido who’s still churning out Hits after hits non-stop.

He is currently dripping more than he drops hits. If hiring a Song-writer would help him come up with hit songs, I think Wizkid should put that into consideration.

That brings us to these series of Questions;

Is Wizkid still experimenting on his Sound, or just being too lazy to calmly compose dope songs and lyrics?

Does Wizkid now Prefer Fashion to Music?

Why are Wizkid’s songs sounding like freestyle lately?

Don’t you think Wizkid should start hiring Songwriters to help compose hit songs for him?

Let us know your thoughts!

source : Nairaland

65 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)