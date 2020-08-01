Actress Regina Daniels Mom Curses Troll Who Dragged Her Over Her Daughter’s Marriage

A follower incurred the wrath of Regina Daniel‘s mother after he called her out for giving her daughter’s hand in marriage to Ned Nwoko. Rita Daniels, the mother of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels‘ has placed a curse on a follower after he accused her of giving away her daughter to an old man thereby setting her up for the “single mother life”.

The Instagram users wrote to Rita Daniels: “You just go give your 18 years old daughter to 70 years old man, I they help you shame madam, you just set single mother life dor small Regina because of money shame.”

And Rita Daniels responded: “This is how you incurred generational curse into your family. Since you’re not trained to respect your elders. I stand this morning to bless you with your wish. May single parent hood be a permanent trademark and symbol of your family and generations to come. IJN.”

The Instagram user responded: “Madam, this is not about prayers. Ned Nwoko is 59 years Regina is 20 what do you expect.”

See Below;

68 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)