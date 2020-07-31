See Photos From Actress Angela Okorie’s Romantic Beach Wedding
Nollywood actress Angela Okorie is finally off the market after tying the knot with her man, Desmond.Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie has married her fiance, Desmond in a romantic beach wedding.
The actress shared her lovely wedding photos on her social media page.
It was attended by a few family and friends..
Recall that Angela Okorie and her her fiance, now husband, got engaged over the weekend.
