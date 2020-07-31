See Moment Side Chic Escapes Through Window After Lover’s Wife Came Knocking – VIDEO

A side chic took the initiative to save her life by escaping through the window after her lover’s wife came calling.

Social media users have been left baffled after a video surfaced showing the moment a side chic escaped through the window of the house after her lover’s wife came knocking.

In the video, the lady could be seen jumping out of the window in a desperate bid to avoid being caught by the man’s wife.

A supposed friend who probably hung around as a “watchman” could be seen and heard laughing while recording her.

According to some online reports, whenever she goes to see her “sugar daddy”, her friend hangs around so she could signal her friend in case the man’s wife returns unannounced.

Watch the video below:

