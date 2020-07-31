Investors to Boost Gold Trade in Nigeria

The Event Manager, Gold West Africa, Nicole Smith, has said the organisation is working with investors to develop trade in gold business in Nigeria and West Africa.

She said this on Thursday in a statement on its upcoming gold conference, with the title ‘Worth the weight of gold: Gold West Africa initiative set for an expanded second edition.’

Smith said, “Our objective with each of our initiatives is to develop a sustainable and empowered gold value chain in West Africa.

“This ranges from being able to harness capital for gold exploration, production and trade to understanding how gold is part of local culture and traditions;

“That there is a significant consumer market for gold jewelry or savings products, to finally integrating gold into an ecosystem where there is economic impact and benefit.”

She said the organisation was bringing Nigerian, regional and international gold stakeholders together to promote West African gold economy.

According to her, the conference would commence with Gold Durbar at the Ado Bayero Mall in Kano, in August, followed by another market in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso at the end of September.

She said in November, there would be gold festivities with Gold West Africa Conference and Gold House art exhibition and auction in Lagos.

