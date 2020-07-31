FCMB Asset Management to boost international investments

The Chief Executive Officer of FCMB Asset Management, Mr James Ilori, has said the firm is committed to delivering international standard investment management services.

Ilori said this is aimed at meeting investors’ investment objectives in terms of capital protection, income generation and capital growth.

He said this on Thursday in a statement entitled ‘FCMB Asset Management Limited’s legacy USD bond fund receives top ranking.’

He added that legacy USD bond fund, a dollar mutual fund managed by the firm, was recently ranked as the top United States dollar mutual fund in Nigeria in the first half of 2020, by Nairametrics, a business and financial analysis company.

The ranking, he said, was published in a research that was based on an assessment of the prices of USD mutual funds in Nigeria over a six months period, from January to June 2020.

He said, “We are delighted to once again be recognised for our commitment to assisting investors to achieve their investment goals.

“The increased interest in efficient currency diversification and portfolio risk minimisation among investors makes the Legacy USD Bond Fund a necessary part of any portfolio construction strategy.”

He said it would continue to apply its wealth of local and international investment management expertise in creating value for its numerous clients.

