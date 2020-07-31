After Graduating With First-Class, This Brilliant Nigerian Lady Can’t Get A Job – Photo

A brilliant lady who graduated with first-class has taken to social media to beg for help after being unable to secure a job.

According to her, she graduated with first class after studying International Relations and is also fluent in French as well.

Sharing how desperately she needs a job, the young lady wrote…

“I NEED A JOB. I graduated with a First Class in International Relations and I speak French. Pls I need this. J’ai besoin d’un travail. J’ai fini avec distinction a l’université. J’ai etudié Rélation Internationale et Je parle la langue français.”

Here’s her post on Twitter below:

