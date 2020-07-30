Today in History. 45 years ago, on 29 July 1975: Gen. Yakubu Gowon, President of Nigeria, was in Kampala attending the OAU meeting when he heard–via one of his aides–that he had been ousted from office in a military coup. See The Moment Gowon Received The News Of The Coup That Overthrew Him In OAU – VIDEO

Reuters captured the moment when Gowon was given the news.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

