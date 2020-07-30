Meghan and Harry will Never Return to Royal roles as New Biography Reveal ‘their Rift with the Royals’

Meghan and Harry will never return to their official roles after a new biography revealed details of their rift with the royals. They’ve “torpedoed” whatever chance they had of a new position with help from the Queen and other senior royals after their “trial period” in America, sources told the Daily Mail.

The book reveals in detail how their relationship with the monarchy went south, and is likely to dash whatever hopes they had of returning to royal duties when Megxit comes up for review.

The revelations will also harm efforts to repair their rift with Harry’s brother William and sister-in-law Kate, it is feared.

A royal household source said: “The door will always be open to them as much-loved members of the family.

“But it’s hard to see how they can now salvage the new role they wanted as ‘hybrid’ royals, running commercial careers alongside royal duties from the US.”

Another source told the Mail: “The review period has not yet been discussed but it doesn’t seem if there is any way of going back now. Some very private family matters have now been aired in public, seemingly with their blessing. That will be hurtful.”

The one-year “probationary” period was designed to give all members of the family breathing space and allow Harry and Meghan to establish their independent new lives, while offering them the chance to return to the royal fold if they changed their minds.

But multiple sources believe the way the couple have conducted themselves in Los Angeles – such as borrowing a glitzy £14.5 million Beverly Hills mansion – and now the bombshell book have put an end to any hope of their returning, in a working role at least.

One senior figure added: “Given the state of the world this just seems so ill-timed. The Sussexes need to move on.”

67 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)