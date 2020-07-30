Her Voice is Important – Trump Supports Nigerian Doctor, Stella’s Claims on COVID-19 Cure

United States President, Donald Trump, has hailed a Nigerian-born doctor in America, Stella Immanuel, for her stance on COVID-19 treatment.

Trump’s commendation was sequel to her insistence that coronavirus has a cure.

At a news conference in Washington D.C., Immanuel insisted that three drugs were effective against the virus.

The physician listed them as, Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Zithromax.

Trump had shared a footage of Immanuel addressing the media.

But the video, already viewed by millions worldwide via different platforms, was taken down by Twitter.

Other social media majors, YouTube and Facebook did the same.

The deletion sparked a fresh debate about the purported conspiracy of the pandemic and if COVID-19 truly has a cure.

Trump’s critics have launched attacks on Immanuel, accusing her of misinformation.

But the American leader’s supporters insist that her comments should not be discarded, wondering why opponents were being pessimistic.

At a White House briefing on Tuesday, Trump answered a question about Immanuel and her claim.

“She was on air along with many other doctors. They were big fans of hydroxychloroquine”, the president said.

“I thought she was very impressive in the sense that from where she came, I don’t know which country she comes from, but she said that she’s had tremendous success with hundreds of different patients.”

Trump added: “I thought her voice was an important voice but ut I know nothing about her.”

As the reporter pressed further, Trump said: “Okay, thank you very much everybody, thank you”. He then walked out of left the room.

During her speech, Immanuel asserted that she successfully treated 350 patients with Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc and Zithromax.

Trump has been a strong advocate of the mixture, insisting it was the solution to coronavirus.

Medical experts disagree and opined that only a vaccine could guarantee a total cure.

