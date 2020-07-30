Governor Sanwo-Olu To Meet The Boy In The “Mummy Calm Down “ Video

saw a viral video of a charming young boy online asking his mom to ‘calm down’ as she was set to punish him for a misdemeanour. I was moved by his sobriety, which reflected in his promise of “last chance”, when confronted with the fact that he is a regular offender. I urge every Lagosian to ‘calm down’ and not get carried away. Like the rest of the world, we are still in the middle of a pandemic and need to remain extremely careful to keep the gains of the sacrifices we have all made in the past months.

Let’s calm down!

As an aside, I would like to meet the young boy since we both now have exclusive rights to the phrasal verb ‘calm down’.

