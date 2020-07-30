Drake Overtakes Madonna And The Beatles’ Top 10 US Billboard Hits

Drake has broken a record for the most Top 10 singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, overtaking previous record-holder Madonna.

The Canadian rapper takes the title in spectacular fashion, scoring two Top 10 hits on this week’s chart, his 39th and 40th, as the featured artist on two new DJ Khaled singles, Popstar and Greence.

Madonna had previously held the record of 38 US Top 10s since 2008, when her song 4 Minutes ft. Justin Timberlake reached Number 3.

Before Madonna, The Beatles held the record with 34 Top 10s between 1962’s Love Me Do and 1995’s Free As A Bird. Madonna surpassed the Fab Four in 2002, when her Bond Theme Die Another Day became her 35th Top 10.

The star still holds the record for the most top 10 singles as a lead artist. She’s credited as the main performer on all 38 of her appearances in the top 10.

Acts with the most Top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100

Drake – 40

Madonna – 38

The Beatles – 34

Rihanna – 31

Michael Jackson – 30

Mariah Carey – 28

Stevie Wonder – 28

Janet Jackson – 27

Elton John – 27

Lil Wayne – 25

Elvis Presley – 25 (majority of his hits pre-date the Hot 100)

Taylor Swift – 25

This chart is according to Billboard.

Drake, however, can only claim the lead role on 25 of his entries, appearing as a featured vocalist on the other 15.

The feat is the latest in a string of chart records for Drake. In America he holds the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 entries on 224, and Top 40 hits on 113.

In the UK, where Drake has 105 Top 100 entries, the rapper/singer also scored two Top 10s last week – DJ Khaled collab Greece debuted at 8, and Headie One duet Only You Freestyle landed at 9. Popstar with Khaled opened at 11.

Drake also lays claim the longest-running Number 1 of the Millennium on the Official Singles Chart – 2016’s One Dance racked up 15 weeks at Number 1.

Those tallies are boosted by streaming-era chart rules which make every track on an album eligible for the singles chart, as long as they gain enough streams or downloads according to BBC.

Also, one of Drake’s frequent collaborators Nicki Minaj, has achieved similar success thanks to a combination of hit singles and generous guest spots.

She holds the record for the most entries on the Hot 100 by a female artist (110) and has appeared on 19 top 10 hits.

68 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)