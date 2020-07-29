VIDEO: ‘How Can You Talk To Your Father Like That?’- Fan Blasts Regina Daniels For Telling Ned He Frowns Too Much
A Nigerian man has vehemently frowned on the behavior of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, towards her husband, Ned Nwoko.Regina Daniels who was captured in a video scolding Ned Nwoko claiming he keeps frowning his face has caused a stir on social media as Nigerians have reacted with mixed opinions.
A reaction from a man identified as @mickeywiz on Instagram claimed that Regina Daniels is disrespectful for talking to someone as old as her father in that manner.
He commented;
Father and daughter, children of those days now get respect ooo how can u talk to your father like that ? Hmmm
Watch the video below;
View this post on Instagram
“You frown too much”- Regina Daniels advices her bae to smile more
67 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEOSEO Score
(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)
Leave a Reply