VIDEO: ‘How Can You Talk To Your Father Like That?’- Fan Blasts Regina Daniels For Telling Ned He Frowns Too Much

July 29, 2020   Entertainment   No comments

A Nigerian man has vehemently frowned on the behavior of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, towards her husband, Ned Nwoko.Regina Daniels who was captured in a video scolding Ned Nwoko claiming he keeps frowning his face has caused a stir on social media as Nigerians have reacted with mixed opinions.

A reaction from a man identified as @mickeywiz on Instagram claimed that Regina Daniels is disrespectful for talking to someone as old as her father in that manner.

He commented;

Father and daughter, children of those days now get respect ooo how can u talk to your father like that ? Hmmm

Watch the video below;

“You frown too much”- Regina Daniels advices her bae to smile more

