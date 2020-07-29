Standard Chartered Bank launches deposit products for businesses

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria has said it has launched new deposit products, through its business banking business that give small and medium scale businesses the advantage of saving cost and earning interest.

The Head, Business Banking, Benjamin Dike, said this in a statement obtained on Monday, titled ‘StanChart launches deposit products for business banking clients in Nigeria; positioned to help SMEs grow through savings.’

He said the products offered zero local transfer, zero SMS, zero account maintenance fee and interest earnings on business accounts.

Dike said the deposit products were part of its commitment as a bank to consistently anticipate and respond to the needs of our clients.

The major benefit of the new offering was the opportunity for growing earnings as high as two per cent, on a business’ current and savings account, he said.

