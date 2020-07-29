Man Finds Out His 3-Year-Old Daughter Is Not His After A Secret DNA Test – VIDEO

A man has taken savagery to another level after he found out his daughter belongs to another man. The man did a DNA test and the result showed that his 3-year-old daughter is not his.

But rather than tell his wife point blank he knew about the situation, he decided to play a sad prank on her.

He pretended as if he got her a valentines day gift, of which he had kept the details on the DNA result in the gift.

In the video, she started as a very excited wife who was anticipating a special gift, but it ended in Premium tears for her.

