Lady Recreates The “Calm Down” Video Of Boy And His Mother – WATCH

Nigerians are the happiest people seriously. I mean, who ever thought? Yesterday, a video of a young boy negotiating terms of surrender with his mum after misbehaving went viral.

And just look at what a Nigerian has done with the vocals.

I literally had my eyes soaked with water watching this over and over.

We have some amazingly talented people, Nigeria.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

67 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)