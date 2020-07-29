Lady Recreates The “Calm Down” Video Of Boy And His Mother – WATCH
Nigerians are the happiest people seriously. I mean, who ever thought? Yesterday, a video of a young boy negotiating terms of surrender with his mum after misbehaving went viral.
And just look at what a Nigerian has done with the vocals.
I literally had my eyes soaked with water watching this over and over.
We have some amazingly talented people, Nigeria.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW
