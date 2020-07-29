How American-Nigerian Actress, Yvonne Orji’s Parents Reacted After She Informed Them Of Her Emmy Nomination – Watch VIDEO

American-Nigerian actress, Yvonne Orji took to social media to reveal her parent’s reaction after she informed them of her Emmy Awards Nomination.

Yvonne Orji earned herself her first-ever Emmy nomination for her role as Molly Carter in the series Insecure.

The American-Nigerian actress was nominated in the category of outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

After her nomination on Tuesday, July 28, she called her parents to inform them of the good news.

“Mummy, daddy, I have good news.” Yvonne Orji began in Igbo.

She went on to tell them that she had been nominated and shared her parents’ reaction with the world.

She also happily told them that her co-star, Issa Rae was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.

The actress/comedian became emotional when her parents told her that they are proud of her.

Three Hollywood actors of Nigerian descent got nominated for the Emmys 2020. Apart from Yvonne Orji, Uzo Aduba and Jovan Adepo were also nominated. Uzo Aduba was nominated for her role in Mrs America and Jovan Adepo was nominated for his role in Watchmen.

Uzo Aduba has been nominated three other times for her work on Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black”, and she won twice.

Below is a video of Yvonne sharing the good news with her parents;

