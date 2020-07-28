Revealed!! Why Osinbajo’s Helicopter Crashed In Kogi – AIB

The reason behind the helicopter crash involving the Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo has been revealed. Why Osinbajo’s Helicopter Crashed In Kogi

The Accident and Investigation Bureau (AIB) has released a report which explained why the helicopter conveying Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to Kabba in Kogi state during the 2019 general elections crashed.

In a report released by the Commissioner of AIB Akin Olateru on Tuesday July 28, it was gathered that the crew lost visual contact with the ground and external surroundings.

The crew were however faulted for inappropriate landing techniques and limited planning before commencement of the flight.

Olateru Said;

“Onboard were 12 persons including the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, his entourage, and three crew members (Pilot, Co-pilot, and an Engineer).

“The flight crew stated that they sighted the intended landing area as a result of the cloud of residual dust generated by the downwash of a Police helicopter.

“After sighting the football field, the flight crew approached with the speed of 20ft to about a 100ft, and entered a hover to land.

“At about 50ft above ground level, a brownout set in. The flight crew lost visual contact with the ground and external surroundings.

“The co-pilot began radio altitude callouts “35, 30, 25, 20 and 15”. At about 14:34h, the helicopter experienced a hard landing on the right main landing gear and rolled over onto its right side. All persons on board were evacuated uninjured.

“The flight crew encountered a brownout condition during the hover to land, which led to the loss of external visual references, spatial disorientation, and loss of situational awareness resulting in a misjudgement of distance and ground clearance, as the flight, the crew tried to control the helicopter’s movements for landing. The helicopter landed hard and rolled over on its right side. “Inappropriate landing technique used, non-adherence to company procedures for known or anticipated brownout condition during landing and lack of risk assessment, limited landing site preparation, and planning prior to commencement of the flight.”

“At about 13:46hrs, the helicopter departed Abuja runway 22 for Kabba”.

