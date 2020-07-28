“Pray for Chioma, she is not well again” – Instagram blogger claims

An Instagram blogger, with handle @Cutie_Julls has alleged that Davido’s baby mama, Chioma Avril Rowland, is not feeling well.

The blogger alleged that a reliable source shared the report with her. The blogger also begged Nigerians to pray for Chioma.

The blogger wrote;

“Very reliable information reaching cutie is that our favorite in-law, Chioma isn’t feeling well again. Please kindly pray for her.

Bikonu, I’m also not feeling well too so pray for me cuz na persin pikin A be too, or? Una no see sey our amebo page make slow? Or una sey na gist dey keep me away?”

