“Money too much, leg no fit go up” – Fans react as Wizkid shows off “Legwork” moves (Video)
Award winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun professionally known as Wizkid was spotted in a new video showing off his ‘zanku’ legwork moves.
In a video making the rounds on social media, the Superstar singer was spotted on a brown ‘Gucci’ shirt as he vibed to the music.
Reacting, fans said he couldn’t raise his legs very well while dancing because the weight of his money is too much.
The video was shared by Nigerian dancer, Pocolee, who asked Wizkidayo to come for more dance lessons.
Wizkid in his response, sent out a ‘laugh emoji’, hailed the dancer and asked him to teach him.
“Pocooooooo 😂😂😂 Teach me”, Wizkid wrote.
