George Floyd Reburied In Mbaise, Imo State Following The ‘Discovery’ Of His ‘Ancestral Roots’

George Floyd, whose death sparked worldwide protests and birthed the #BlackLivesMatter movement has been reburied in Nigeria. George Perry Floyd Jr was killed on May 25, 2020 during an arrest after allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill in Minneapolis. A white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

A clergyman, Pastor Humble Okoro, allegedly linked Late George Floyd to Mbaise.

According to Pastor Okoro,

Quote

“I have traced the ancestral root of George Obinna Floyd to Umuoffor kindred in Obokwu obibi Aboh Mbaise Imo State, and I feel so happy now that we have reburied him alongside with his ancestors”.

70 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)