Davido’s “A Good Time” Scores Over A Billion Streams On All Platforms

These are good times for Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido as his album “A Good Time” has reached over a billion streams on all platforms. Columbia Records UK made the announcement via twitter page on Tuesday, 28 July, 2020. “A Good Time”, which is Davido’s second studio album was released on November 22, 2019, through Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), RCA Records and Sony Music.

The 17-track project has guest features from Chris Brown, Summer Walker, Gunna, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Dremo, Peruzzi, Popcaan, Zlatan, Yonda, Wurld and Naira Marley.

The critically acclaimed album was certified platinum by the Recording Industry of South Africa in just three months of its release. In February, the album along with two singles on it; “Blow My Mind” featuring Chris Brown and “Risky” featuring Jamaican dancehall act Popcaan, were certified platinum in the United States. “Risky” went double platinum.

“Fall”, the second single off the album has continued to break records three years after it was released. “Fall” was one of the top-100-most-Shazam-searched singles in America in January 2019, according to Rolling Stone magazine. In February 2019, it became the longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history. The music video for “Fall” currently stands at 174 million views on YouTube, the most for any Nigerian music video.

68 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)