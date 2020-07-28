Dad Slams Daughter For Sharing A Racy Photo Online, Says She Destroyed The Family Reputation – Photo
A lady has taken to her twitter page to share a screenshot of the conversation she had with her father after a photo of her seemingly went viral on social media.According to the lady, she was ostracized in her family for being a bad bitch.
The text from the father reads ;
Faith, thank you for what you been done to us, you destroyed the family reputation, thanks a lot. I am so shocked. Thanks a lot.
The young lady did not understand what her father was talking about and she simply replied, ” what picture ?”
See the conversation below ;
