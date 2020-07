Recently Agbor Railway complex was completed and named after former President Goodluck Jonathan. Not many people know that there is also an existing Agbor Railway Village, though not built by the current administration but it’s part of the railway master plan of Nigeria.

Below is a video and pictures of the complex.

64 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)