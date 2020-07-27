Watch Drama as Oshiomhole Kneels Down To Beg Benin Council Of Chiefs for Votes – VIDEO

waoo ..Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has apologised to traditional rulers in Edo state for endorsing incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki in the Edo 2016 governorship election. Igbere TV reports that Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo state, tendered the apology on Sunday at a meeting of Enigies (traditional rulers) in Benin Kingdom with the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

He criticised Governor Obaseki, his estranged predecessor and benefactor, for allegedly abandoning the projects his administration initiated and for “frittering away the trust and resources of the state on ineffectual consultancies and MOUs.”

The event took place at the Palace of President of the Enigies, His Royal Highness, Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbean, the Enigie of Egbaen town, in Edo state, Igbere TV reports.

Earlier, the APC candidate, Pastor Ize-Iyamu said he was in the palace to receive royal blessings of the Enigies in Benin Kingdom to emerge victorious in the September 19 Governorship election.

Ize-Iyamu also used the opportunity to present the core policies and plans of his campaign manifesto, the SIMPLE agenda, while faulting the policies of the incumbent Governor Obaseki.

He said the policies have failed to address the problems of the people, especially at the grassroots while citing worsening conditions of security in Edo state.

Ize-Iyamu alleged that Obaseki has failed to tackle the problem of insecurity “due to his poor investment in the security architecture of the state and refusal to work with traditional rulers and community heads closer to the people and in possession of vital intelligence reports.”

He also criticised the government’s alleged failure to address the shortage of teachers in rural communities across the state.

According to him, most of the schools in the communities have only one teacher, a situation which he said has resulted in poor performances during national exams and low enrollment. He promised to reverse the said failures and run an inclusive government that will bring needed developments to the grassroots “through a respectful partnership with the traditional rulers who are well-versed on local infrastructural needs.”

His Royal Highness, Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbean, who spoke on behalf of the Enigies expressed their non-partisanship and gave him their blessings for his governorship bid.

