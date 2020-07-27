“Surgery For What?” – Regina Daniels Shows Off Hot Body After Childbirth (VIDEO)

According to the video below Nollywood actress Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Hot Body Shape After Childbirth as she replied her critics saying “Surgery For What?”. Billionaire wife and mother of one, Regina Daniels has shown off her hot body shape after giving birth.

In a new video captured by IgbereTV, the beautiful actress is seen flaunting her curves while saying that she does not need to do surgery for her body to be in a good shape. Regina bragged: “Surgery for what? Surgery for? No surgery zone” Regina Daniels gave birth to a baby boy with her husband, Ned Nwoko last month and the news of her childbirth was announced on Instagram on Monday, June 29, 2020, by her brother.

See video below

