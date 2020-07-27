See Lord Lugard Footbridge In Kaduna: 116 Years After (Video)

The Lord Lugard footbridge is one of the major tourist centers in Nigeria located in Kaduna. It was built during colonial rules. Before the bridge was constructed there was no way if linking both halves except by canoes. The bridge was built by sir Frederic lugard in 1904 at zungeru, the capital of the northern protectorate of Nigeria after the Amalgamation of the Northern and southern protectorate.

It was reconstructed in 1920 after it was moved to Gamji gate Kaduna. On 16 of February 1956 it was declared a historic monument.

