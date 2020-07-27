Lady Kneels To Ask Her Boyfriend To Marry Her In Public – See what the Guy Did to Her – VIDEO
A lady on a date with her boyfriend in a diner kneels down to propose marriage to him with a ring and gets a yes from him.This bold act from the lady which coud have gone south but ended up successful got a very loud applause from other people in the diner.
Ladies, would you do this? and guys, would you say yes?
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW
