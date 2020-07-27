“I Want To Go To Heaven When I Die” – President Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, says he would like to make heaven so he can join the hosts of heaven to sing to the Almighty. Obasanjo said this after listening to a great rendition of a song by the Apostolic Faith Church choir and orchestra during the church’s camp meeting at the camp ground in Igbesa, Ogun state. Obasanjo warned Christians in Nigeria to prepare for the second coming of Jesus Christ as the end of the world is near.

“You have to be fully prepared for the second coming of our Lord, there is no compromise. I have a friend who will always say that when we get to heaven that we will be exhausted praising God and it will be like a prison and will be very boring.

“But what I have seen by the choir, I will want to go to heaven and join the hosts to sing. If this is an example of what praising God in heaven will be, then I want to be part of it. If what I have seen here is an indication of how heaven will be, I will like go to heaven.

“Jesus Christ came to the world to show us the way to salvation and eternal life. We have a good heritage and we have everything to be proud of.

“Nigeria can be fixed by God but we have to invite Him into our lives. What we have to do about this country is in our hands. God’s grace abounds when we do not abuse it.” he said

