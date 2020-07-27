“I Have Forgiven Olakunle Churchill Because Of My Son, King” – Tonto Dikeh Reveals

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh was a guess on Dele Momodu’s instagram live Sunday chat where she had several revelations including her new super rich Muslim boyfriend who is responsible for all her exotic trips and private jet flights around Nigeria. One of the most important things she revealed was that she has finally forgiven her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill because of her son, King Andre.

Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill have been known to have one of the most toxic fallouts in the history of broken Nollywood marriages and the fallout dragged out for over 6 years. which is much longer than the actual marriage itself.

We hope this forgiveness lasts and there won’t be digging of old wounds any longer.

UPDATE:

In her latest instagram post, Tonto Dikeh Re-iterated that she has forgiven her baby daddy, through the following post:

YES, I SAID WHAT I SAID..

I forgive every single person who tried to hurt me(Knowingly and Unknowingly).

I deserve all the good things of life so yes I do accept the gift of forgiveness..

Yes you may not DESERVE/Or asked for my forgiveness but I’m giving it anyways not for your sake but FOR MY GROWTH..

Because I love myself so much, I am giving myself a chance to also be forgiven by my Heavenly Father!!

Ooo No I AINT asking for forgiveness in return, NEVER EVER WILL..

I am doing the right thing just for ME PERIOD!!

ALTHOUGH MY FORGIVENESS DONT MEAN I AM STUPID, NOT ALL FORGIVENESS NEEDS RECONNECTIONS..

#KINGTONTO

#MAMAKING

#TONTODIKEH #MRMOM

