How I Got Pregnant As A Virgin At Age 23 – BBNaija2020 Wathoni

Todays update on BBNaija Season 5. Big Brother Naija 2020 Housemates Florence Anyansi popularly known as Wathoni has actually revealed how she got pregnant as a Virgin at age 23. My country people how is this possible bikonu anyways let’s continue the gist

During the time of introduction somedays back the BBNaija housemate Wathoni revealed that she has a son

The phenomenon called “Virgin Pregnancy” has been studied by researchers and In a survey of 7,870 pregnant women, they discovered that 0.8 percent of the women (45 total) reported becoming pregnant without having vaginal $*x

This is according to reports ooo but how possible is the thing called “virgin pregnancy”

According to the housemate, she had to be operated on during delivery as she still can’t figure out how she got pregnant without have $*x

watch the video below

