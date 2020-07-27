“Davido Chills In U.S With Baby Mama As Chioma Avril Rowland Is Seriously Sick” – Cutie Julls

Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s estrange girlfriend is reportedly very sick. Popular Instagram blogger, Cutie Julls has revealed that Chioma is apparently not feeling well whilst Davido continues chilling with his second baby mama, Amanda and their daughter, Hailey. According to Nigerian blogger Cutie Julls, sources close to Chioma has disclosed to her that the mother of one is seriously sick.

She revealed whilst begging her fans to pray for her.

She wrote, ‘Very reliable information reaching cutie is that our favourite in-law, Chioma isn’t feeling well again. Please kindly pray for her‘

Bikonu, I’m also not feeling well too so pray for me cuz na persin pikin A be too, or? Una no see sey our amebo page make slow? Or una sey na gist dey keep me away?.

Cutie followed up with a report that Davido is currently chilling with his American baby mama whilst Chioma suffers and battles for her health.

She added;

Quote

I don’t know about you o. But me, I mean me myself, I cannot be with a man who will be taking “his so called ex” on a beacation all in the name of taking his daughter on a vacation. Mbano. Oga, if you want your daughter/son to have some nice time out there, you either take them alone or probably with me or you give the mother money to carry the pikin to the said vac. Like, watching the internet and seeing “your man” chilling with a “supposed ex” in the name of giving his daughter a treat. Kilonshele!! … Ya werey ni? Boiiii!

69 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)