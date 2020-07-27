Benin Babe Lands Boyfriend A Hot Slap After Seeing Him In A Hotel With Her Friend -Video

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment an angry lady humiliated her alleged boyfriend at a hotel. According to reports, the incident happened at Poshlux hotel in Benin city. The lady bumped into her boyfriend at the hotel, chilling with her friend.

On seeing them, she was filled with rage as she hurled insults at them and accused them of sleeping with each other behind her back.

Her boyfriend tried to calm the situation and stop her from flaring up so much, but she landed him a hot slap before proceeding to harass the other girl.

Watch the video below;

76 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 3 times, 8 visits today)