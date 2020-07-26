Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome baby boy, name him Win

The Wilson family welcomed their latest addition to the family, and he has a very fitting name.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, R&B star Ciara, announced that their third child had arrived on Thursday. His name: Win Harrison Wilson.

Ciara, in a black sparkly mask after giving birth, sang Win “Happy Birthday” in her Instagram post.

The couple announced the pregnancy in January with photos from a trip to Turks and Caicos. The caption simply read “Number 3.” After marrying in July 2016, they welcomed daughter Sienna Princess on April 28, 2017. She joined Ciara’s son, Future Jr., from a previous relationship.

