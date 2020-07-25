Nigeria Singer Joel Amadi’s Father Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna

Nigerian singer, Joel Amadi has taken to social media to report that suspected Fulani Herdsmen in Kaduna have shot his father dead. The singer also in his post called out governor Nasir El-Rufai and accused of him of not doing enough to curb terrorism in Kaduna State.

He wrote:

‘It’s just been confirmed that my lovely Dad is dead-shot by herdsmen and my mom and sisters can’t even talk to me on phone please tag @elrufai he needs to know that he is not doing enough to curb the state of terrorism in Kaduna state.’

