Linda Ikeji Is The Reason I Am Not Yet Married Says Mike Godson – Details

Handsome Nollywood actor, Mike Godson has accused popular blogger, Linda Ikeji of being the reason why he is still single and unmarried.

Narrating the story, Mike Godson said Linda Ikeji once published a fake story about him which ended up chasing ladies away from him.

He wrote,

“Dear bloggers both big & small, Kindly do a research about a story before you put it out to the public. Some time ago, Linda ikeji put out a fake story about me being married & expecting twins.

Now no girl wants to take me seriously because they think I’m married. I keep getting congratulatory messages and calls, people wishing me a happy married life & asking about my children. I just don’t understand this type of rough play. Some times I ask my self, did my ghost leave my body to get married without my knowledge?��‍♂️”

“Dear Linda ikeji, you have finally burnt all my cables, as all my girls say they can’t marry me because you said I am married. So It is time to give me one of your sisters. ��”

