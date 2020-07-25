How Regina Daniels Angrily Pushes Her Staff Into A Swimming Over An Argument – VIDEO

Young Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels was videoed pushing her domestic staff into the swimming pool for arguing with her. The video was recorded during Regina Daniels baby shower.

Regina Daniels apparently has a hot temper which she inadvertently spilled right in the full glare of the cameras during filming of the latest episode of her documentary/reality show dubbed Our Circle.

Regina Daniels later apologised, said the action was caused by Pregnancy Hormones as a First Timer.

