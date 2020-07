Billionaire son and BBNaija 2020 housemate, Kiddwaya, reveals that he spent $8k (about ₦3.1M) on private Jet to take him from Abuja to Lagos for BBNaija 2020. This has sparked social media reactions as he is currently trending across social media platforms in Nigeria.

watch the video below

63 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)