Governor Godwin Obaseki Finally Reveals Why He Dump APC For PDP

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Saturday revealed why he dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Obaseki said he left the APC due to the lawlessness of some leaders of the party.

Recall that Obaseki had in June defected to PDP after which he emerged the party’s governorship candidate, ahead of the September 19 gubernatorial election in the state.

However, the governor, while speaking at the flag-off of his campaign in Benin City, the state capital vowed never to return to APC.

According to Obaseki:

“We left them because of their lawlessness. We will not, no matter how provoked, resort to the same lawlessness. I want to thank you and assure you that God has given us victory.

“This mandate that has been given to us is simple. What you (PDP) are saying as a party is, we like what you have done in the last four years, please go back and continue and improve on what you have done.

“In the last four years, we put our people first. Nothing else matters more than our people even though that put us in trouble. But we didn’t care because the voice of our people is the voice of God.

“Because we were working for our people, God Almighty has supported us. That is why we are here today because what has happened to us in the politics of this country can best be described as miraculous.”

