Edo 2020: Wike, Okowa, Tambuwal, Others Visit Oba Of Benin – Photo
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, his counterparts in Sokoto and Rivers States, Aminu Tambuwal and Nyesom Wike led other guests on a courtesy visit to the Palace of Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, ahead of the flag-off of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s campaign for re-election in the September 19, 2020 Governorship poll in Edo State.Igbere TV reports that other governors who were in the state for the flag-off include Duoye Diri, Seyi Makinde and Sen. Bala Muhammed of Bayelsa, Oyo and Bauchi States respectively.
Other guests at the event include Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi; National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus; Chairman of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi; Chief Tom Ikimi; Sen. Clifford Ordia and Barr. Ken Imasuagbon, among others.The event is taking place at the Lawn Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, with “strict compliance with coronavirus (COVID-19) directives issued by the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for public gatherings.”
