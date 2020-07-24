UK Woman Arrested after ‘Cutting infant’s throat and telling dad “I killed your Baby”‘

A United Kingdom woman slashed an infant’s throat and told the father “I killed your baby”, a horrified neighbour claims. The shocked resident told how a woman dressed all in black was led away in handcuffs by police called to a home in Wembley, north-west London.

The baby – said to be eight-months-old – was pronounced dead at the scene when officers and paramedics arrived shortly before 10am on Wednesday.

Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder and said everyone involved “was known to each other” and detectives aren’t looking for anyone else.

Local resident Ilona Sidorova, 45, brought food and drink out of her home for those living inside the crime scene while police investigated.

She claims she was told a woman “cut” the child’s neck and called the father and told him “I killed your baby”.

Ms Sidorova, a mental health worker, said she made coffee for one woman who explained what happened.

She claimed: “She said a lady killed her baby – eight-months-old – for no reason.

“The lady who I made coffee for said that the mother killed the baby, cut the neck and called to the husband and said ‘I killed your baby’.”

Mrs Sidorova was “shocked” to see emergency services vehicles and hear screaming after returning home from work.

She said: “I came back after my night shift, but there was some noise and screaming in front of the door.

“What I saw first was the woman covered in black. She was already wearing handcuffs and was screaming for the policeman.

“I saw the lady in black screaming and about 15 metres away there was a man. He was hysterical, he was screaming and the police took him in the car and then took her too.

“I just saw them as neighbours – that’s it. They were looking so friendly, all of them.

“There were seven or eight people living there, more than one family.

“I would see them and speak with them. Sometimes children came and I allowed them to pick blackberries.

“I was shocked. I work as a nurse in a house for people with mental health problems so I see people with those problems, but I never saw anything strange or suspicious.“

A convoy of marked and unmarked police cars lined the street while forensics officers, dressed in hazmat suits, walked back and forth from the semi-detached house to their van.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police investigating the death of a baby in Wembley have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder.

“Officers were called to an address in Preston Road, Wembley, at approximately 9.51am on Wednesday, 22 July to a report of an injured infant.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. A baby, believed to be less than a year old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

“A woman, no further details, was arrested and remains in custody.

“It is believed that all parties involved were known to each other.

“At this early stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

North West Commander Roy Smith said: “This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with all those affected including the family and our first responders who rushed to the scene.

“Whilst I know the effects of this death will reverberate throughout the local community, please be reassured that we are doing everything we can to investigate and, at this early stage, are not seeking any other person in connection with the death.

“I would like to hear from anyone who feels they may have information that could assist our investigation to understand this horrific tragedy – please contact us on 101 and quote CAD1977 of the 22nd July.”

56 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 2 times, 4 visits today)