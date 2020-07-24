Meek Mill responds to Kanye’s suggestion Kim cheated with him, calls it Bullsh*t

Meek Mill has addressed the allegations that Kim cheated on Kanye with him during a prison reform meeting and he’s calling BS loud and clear. MM hopped on Twitter Wednesday after he, Kim and Ye were all trending — with tons of memes and jokes poking fun at the suggestion that he banged the missus. There doesn’t seem to be any truth to it in his eyes though — he wrote, “Sh** is cappp cmon …..” In case you’re unfamiliar, “cap” means lie(s). So in other words, liesss! Lol.

Sources connected to the Kardashians and Meek say Kim’s prison reform summit did go down at the Waldorf Astoria in L.A. — as Kanye said on Twitter but Meek and Kim never met in a one-on-one setting.

They were joined by philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai and the trio met in Jean-Georges restaurant at the Waldorf. The group discussed plans to keep the prison reform movement going forward. A witness says Kim left the hotel solo immediately after the meeting.

