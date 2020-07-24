Kunle Afolayan acquires 1929 Mercedes Benz Classic – Photo
Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan has taken to instagram to show off his recently acquired whip, a 1929 vintage Mercedes-Benz-Gazelle.The Mercedes-Benz Gazelle joins his other three vintage cars, including a 1965-1972 Mercedes Benz SE; a 1979 Jaguar XJ Series III; and a 1965 Ford Thunderbird.
He shared photos and a video of the new car, where he acknowledged that he has love for ancient and vintage assets.
” I am an old soul, vintage mind, classic blood in contemporary body”, he wrote.
